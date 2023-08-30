Body with partially severed neck found on farmland in Wayanad

Wayanad: Body of man with a partially severed neck was found on a farmland at Peechangode near Mananthavadi, here, on Wednesday morning.



Police said Kandoth Kattoormakkil Anirudhan alias Kunjettan, 70, a native of Peechangode, near Mananthavadi, died by suicide. They said he inflicted the fatal wound using a woodcutting machine.

Police said Anirudhan went to work on his own land with the light tree-cutting machine. The family suspected he had gone missing when he did not return late in the afternoon.

On search, police found a suicide note from his room. They also found that he had made all arrangements a few days ago to conduct his last rites. He had even assembled the firewood for his pyre. He had also purchased new cloth to cover his body while performing the last rites.

Police said that in his suicide note, he apologised to his children and wife for all his follies in the past and also stated that none of his relatives or friends were responsible for his death.

Vellamunda police conducted an inquest and shifted the body to Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi.

Anirudhan is survived by his wife Thanka, son Anoop and daughter Anitha.