Kochi: Malayalam actor Jayasurya on Thursday said that he stood firm on the remarks he made on farmer issues at Kalamassery here.

The actor had slammed the Kerala Government over its handling of issues faced by farmers while addressing the agricultural fest ‘Karshikolsavam’ at Kalamassery. He delivered the speech in the presence of State ministers P Prasad and P Rajeeve.

Jayasurya clarified that he was merely citing the reasons for younger generation's general disdain for agriculture when the Agriculture Minister raised the point.

"I often discuss agricultural matters with my friend and actor Krishna Prasad. He told me that farmers do not get the price of procured paddy even after six months. This seemed grossly unfair. Krishna Prasad told me that people like me should talk about such matters. I'm sure the paddy harvested by these farmers have already hit the markets in rice sacks. Then why are poor farmers going on a hunger strike on Onam day? I merely pointed out the impropriety of letting those who feed us going hungry on Thiruvonam, the festival of abundance," the actor told Manorama News.

“The Center recently banned the export of certain varieties of rice to the United States. A 20 per cent tax was also imposed on the exports of parboiled rice. I understand that these measures are to ensure the availability of rice in the country. It is needless to point out the important of rice in our society. Despite this, we do not value our farmers.”

“The agriculture minister says that the new generation is not interested in agriculture. Can we blame the school kids who want to be doctors and engineers? How many would follow in the footsteps of their farmer parents, who are struggling to make ends meet? Forget best prices, aren't we in a situation where farmers cannot even fetch fair prices for their crops?”

“First class rice is exported. We are left with second class rice since we have no quality control checks. Is there a proper quality control system for vegetables arriving in Kerala? Has anyone tested the presence of chemicals in the vegetables brought to the state during Onam season?," he said.

"The Kalamasery Agriculture Fair was well arranged in terms of organisation and introduction of farmer's products. My remarks will not diminish the fair's importance. There is no doubt that such excellent platforms should be prepared for farmers in all constituencies," the actor added.

Jayasurya lashed out at the government by detailing the difficulties experienced by the farmers in Kerala. He highlighted the problems faced by a set of farmers, who were forced to go on a hunger protest even on Thiruvonam Day as the Supplyco was yet to pay their dues for the paddy procured.

“Though one might feel that I could have raised it personally to the minister, I have decided to speak out in public in the belief that it will expedite the government’s intervention,” Jayasurya said, while also flagging the sales of poison-laced vegetables and foodgrains in the market.