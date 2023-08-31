SI's irresponsible behaviour led to student's death in Kasaragod, allege relatives

Kumbala: Protests against the Kerala Police are mounting after the death of a Plus-Two student in a car crash allegedly following a police chase.

Rafeeq Kannur, the relative of deceased student Muhammad Farhas (17), said that he will approach the High Court and demand a CBI investigation if justice is not served in the Crime Branch probe.

Rafeeq alleged that the police version about Farhas' death was wrong.

"The allegation that they did not stop the vehicle when the cops waved their hands is not true. The Sub Inspector, who stopped by the parked car, kicked the parked car's door shut. The boys had stopped the car en route to the mosque from school to purchase a bottle of water. The official, who was in an inebriated state, first asked if they were students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Angadimugal. He later verbally abused the kids and kicked the car's door. When the frightened boys drove away, the car hit the police jeep. Following this, the cops chased the car along a road riddled with sharp curves. The inspector's irresponsible behaviour led to the accident," relatives alleged.

The vehicle was later found lying overturned in a ditch near Angadimugal, six kilometres away. It is alleged the students panicked as the police mounted a close chase and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled.

Farhas, who sustained grievous injuries, was first rushed to a hospital in Kumbala and later shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru. However, he succumbed to the injuries on August 29.

Besides Farhas, who was sitting on front passenger seat, four other students were travelling in the car. The latter sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The Kerala Government had initiated disciplinary action against three cops for chasing the car in their jeep. Sub-Inspector Renjith and Civil Police Officers Deepu and Renjith were transferred pending further investigation.

"The police believed that the person driving the car did not possess a license. But all the documents were intact. When the boy's mother approached with a complaint against the cops, the Kasaragod DySP defended them," Rafeeq said.

CPM leaders visit Farhas' house

CPM district secretary MV Balakrishnan, other leaders KR Jayananda, P Raghudevan and Pradeep visited Farhas' residence on Wednesday. District Secretary M V Balakrishnan assured the boy's family that measures have been taken at the level of the Chief Minister and top police officials to ensure justice.

CPM leaders visit residence of Farhas killed in car accident. Photo: Manorama

Strong protest

Meanwhile, the Muslim League has launched a strong protest against the police over the death of the student. The leaders alleged that the accident was caused by the police. Youth Congress and KSU workers also participated in the protest which took place on Wednesday. The police registered a case against more than 40 Muslim League workers and leaders who participated in the agitation on Tuesday.

IUML's Manjeshwar MLA AKM Ashraf said that the Angadimugar school student was murdered by the police. Muslim League Manjeswaram Constituency Committee inaugurated the dharna held by the MLA in front of Kumbala Police Station.

"Transferring a cop to Kanhangad is not action but recognition. We have no hope that the Crime Branch will ensure a fair investigation," the MLA said demanding action against the accused police to prevent another incident.

The MLA added that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be given to the family for the murder committed by a government system.