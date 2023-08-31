Rain, thunderstorm likely in Kerala; yellow alert in 2 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm till September 4.



The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in Alappuzha and Idukki districts on Thursday. Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.

As per the latest forecast issued at 4 pm on Wednesday, light rainfall will lash Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad by 7 pm.

Kerala Disaster Management Authority has alerted the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid accidents in lightning.

Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded deficient rainfall in this monsoon. The state used to witness heavy rainfall in the month of July and August. But compared to last years, mercury levels have gone up in the state during July-August.

India is witnessing its lowest monsoon rain in eight years, with the El Niño weather pattern seen crimping September precipitation after an August that is on track to be the driest in more than a century.

"El Niño dampened rainfall in August, and it will also have a negative impact on September rainfall," said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India is on course to end the June-September monsoon season with a rainfall deficit of at least 8 per cent, which would be the widest since 2015, when El Niño also curtailed precipitation, the official added.

(With Reuters inputs)