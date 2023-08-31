No need to convince Kuzhalnadan about our property details: CPM Idukki dist secy Varghese

Idukki: CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese on Thursday said that Left leaders need not reveal their property details to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.



He was responding to Muvattupuzha MLA's allegation that CPM district secretaries of Idukki and Ernakulam had amassed assets worth crores of rupees.

"Kuzhalnadan might have acquired wealth in every possible way. But that is not possible in CPM. our party has a clear and precise policy on these issues. Mathew should not try to correct CPM. We don't need to convince the Congress MLA regarding our property holding," Varghese said.

"Kuzhalnadan started a resort at Chinnakkanal after obtaining a permit to build a house. This he admitted to during the press conference. But since 2019, no construction work has been permitted in Idukki district," Varghese added.

CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan had alleged that the resort owned by Kuzhalnadan at Chinnakanal was constructed in violation of the Land Assignment Rules.