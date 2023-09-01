Woman doctor files molestation complaint against former colleague of Ernakulam General Hospital

Kochi: A woman doctor, now settled abroad, has filed a complaint against a former senior doctor of Ernakulam Government General Hospital who tried to molest her while she was doing her house surgency there.



She has forwarded the complaint against Dr Manoj, former head of the general medicine department, to the director of the health department and Ernakulam Govt. general hospital superintendent.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in February 2019.

The woman opened up about her ordeal in a Facebook post. She alleged that Dr Manoj groped her and tried to forcibly kiss her when she went to his consultation room to file a complaint against another senior consultant.

She said she did tell about the senior doctor's misbehaviour to her colleagues. Justifying her decision to lodge the complaint four years after the incident, she said the delay was due to her fear that a complaint against Dr Manoj would jeopardise her career.

At present, Dr Manoj is working with a hospital in Ernakulam.

Manorama News reported that the superintendent of the general hospital has forwarded the woman doctor's complaint to police.