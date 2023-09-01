Heavy rain in Gavi: Landslide in forest interiors, shutters of Moozhiyar dam opened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 09:32 PM IST
Moozhiyar Dam. File Picture: Manorama

Pathanamthitta: Heavy rain in the forest interiors of Gavi here led to a landslide, causing a mountain flood on Friday evening. 

Three shutters of the Moozhiyar dam were opened, of which two were closed later. 

Owing to uprooted trees lying on the road, traffic restrictions have been imposed for all vehicles to Gavi on Saturday morning. 

With the dam being opened, water levels in Kakkad and Pampa rivers are expected to rise. 

The district administration has instructed those living on the banks of the Kakkad River to exercise caution as there is a possibility of the water level going up in places like Angamoozhy and Seethathodu.

