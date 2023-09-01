Police submit revised list of accused in Kozhikode MCH medical negligence case

Kozhikode: The police on Friday submitted a revised list of the accused in the medical negligence case of Harshina to the Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kunnamangalam.

The newly added accused include Dr Rameshan C K (Assistant Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manjeri MCH); Dr Shahna (Consultant in Gynaecology, Matha Hospital Kottayam); Rehna (Nursing officer, Grade 1, Kozhikode MCH) and Manju K G (Staff Nurse, Grade-1, Kozhikode MCH). Harshina expressed her gratitude to the probe team on Friday for their efforts.

The doctors and nurses were on duty at the time of the third C Section on Harshina conducted at the government medical college hospital, Kozhikode in 2017. A pair of forceps were reportedly found in Harshina's stomach after the procedure.

Initially the police had named the then medical superintendent Dr Sreekumar alongside head of department Dr Vinayachandran, and another doctor at the Kozhikode medical college hospital as the accused acting on Harshina's complaint. A request to remove them from the list of accused have also been submitted to the court.

Once an FIR registered, it cannot be changed without the permission of the court concerned.

According to the police, it was at the medical college that the surgical scissors were left inside Harshina's stomach. Meanwhile, the medical board led by district medical officer rejected the report submitted by medical college police citing it was not sure the forceps belonged to the medical college and that there was a possibility that these were left behind during the second C Section at government taluk hospital, Thamarassery.