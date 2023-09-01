Reduce power consumption between 7-11pm, appeals KSEB

With Kerala experiencing severe deficit in rainfall during monsoon, the State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued a public appeal to restrict power consumption during peak hours.

The KSEB, in a social media post on Friday, hinted that it might be forced to impose load shedding under the circumstances.

"Consumers are requested to reduce power consumption between 7 pm and 11 pm," the KSEB said.

The Board has also highlighted the spike in nationwide power consumption and the subsequent rise in demand.

"Due to severe shortage in rainfall, there is insufficient water at reservoirs of hydro electric dams," said KSEB.

Annually, Kerala used to receive copious rainfall during monsoon. With an average daily power consumption reported at 75 million units. However, the rainfall deficit has changed the scenario.

At present, Kerala's daily power demand is hovering around 85-86 million units, forcing the state to buy power at high rates.

According to reports, Kerala recorded its driest ever August as it received only 6 centimetres of rainfall. The state used to receive an average of 42.6 cm rain in August in the past, which was regarded as sufficient to meet the state's power demand.