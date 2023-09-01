Woman, son found dead at house in Guruvayur

Thrissur: A 42-year-old woman and her son have been found hanged to death inside their house at Kandanassery about seven kilometres away from Guruvayur on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Kuriyedath Suresh’s wife Surekha and their son Amalraj (21).



According to Guruvayur police, both of them hanged on the hook above the small verandah next to their kitchen. The family has been living in a rented house here since May.

“Surekha’s husband Suresh is a tipper lorry driver. He had gone out for work on Thursday and when came back, he found both his wife and son hanging, using a saree that was cleaved into two pieces,” said an official from Guruvayur police.

It is learnt that the duo died by suicide owing to financial issues. The couple’s daughter was married off in May and they had to sell their house situated near Chittikkattu Temple in Kandanassery. Surekha was working as a tailor at a stitching unit in the South Nada, Guruvayur. The bodies were shifted to Thrissur government medical college for post-mortem. The cremation of the bodies will be held at Elavally crematorium.