Woman gang-raped after being lured to flat with movie offer; acquaintance arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 08:37 PM IST
Kozhikode: A young woman's acquaintance was arrested for allegedly luring the former to a flat in Karaparambu here with a movie offer and subjecting her to a gang rape.

The accused Afseena (29), of Mundayad in Kannur, was nabbed by a team led by Kozhikode Town Police Assistant Commissioner Bijuraj.

The survivor, who is a Kottayam native, was working in Kannur. After befriending the woman, Afseena lured her to the flat with the help of her friend Shameer Kunnummal and gang-raped her.

Afseena and Shameer threatened those who raped the woman saying they would file a complaint with the police. It was the duo who took the survivor to the Nadakkavu police station and lodged a complaint.

Afseena was arrested based on the subsequent investigation launched by the police team. 

Police earlier arrested Malappuram natives Abu Backer and Saithalavi in connection with the case from a resort. 

Afseena's friend Shameer is also under arrest.

