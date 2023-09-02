Aparna Nair's mother blames husband Sanjith for her suicide

Thiruvananthapuram: Film and television actor Aparna Nair who reportedly died by suicide on Thursday was subjected to mental torture by her husband Sanjith, alleged her mother Beena. Talking to Manorama News, Aparna's mother accused Sanjith of abetment to suicide. She accused Sanjith of being responsible for Aparna's death.

Aparna ended her life minutes after talking to her mother in a video call. During the conversation, Aparna had reportedly told her mother that she couldn't tolerate his mental torture anymore.

“Only Aparna and Sanjith know what happened between them. She phoned me on Friday morning and told me that she was 'leaving'. Immediately, I contacted Sanjith and asked him to check whether Aparna is safe or not. I directed him to break open the door and stop her from taking any wrong step. But he was not ready to pay heed to my words,” alleged Beena.

Sanjith found Aparna hanging inside her room nearly 30 minutes after Beena's call. Beena alleged that Sanjith could have saved Aparna, if he rushed to the room immediately after receiving her call.

It is alleged that Sanjith who is a drunkard used to mentally torture Aparna. Her mother also confirmed that their marital life was beset with troubles.

The 33-year-old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging at her residence near Karamana here on Thursday night.

Aparna was staying with her husband and their two children, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 PM on Thursday. Police said they were informed about it by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.

Police have registered a case for unnatural death and launched a probe.

Aparna had acted in films like 'Meghatheertham', 'Muthugau', 'Achayans', 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil', 'Kalki' and television serials like 'Chandanamazha', 'Atmasakhi', 'Maithili Veendum'.