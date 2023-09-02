Warrant issued for Youth Congress leader Nikhil Paily in Dheeraj murder case

Idukki: Thodupuzha Sessions Court in Muttom here issued a bailable warrant against Youth Congress leader Nikhil Paily, who is the first accused in the murder of an engineering student Dheeraj Rajendran last year.

Dheeraj was stabbed to death in January 2022 during clashes between SFI and KSU at the Government Engineering College in Idukki.

The court while issuing the order cited that Paily was not taking part in the court proceedings on the murder case and directed the Idukki Police to arrest him and release him on station bail.

“Paily was not present before the court on Friday, the day the court had decided to read out the charge sheet against him. As per the warrant order, he can surrender in a police station or in court and get bail. However, if he is not present in the court on October 4, the day the case has been posted, the court, as per the procedure, will issue a non-bailable warrant,” Idukki CI Satheesh Kumar said.

Paily had sparked off a controversy recently by taking part in the UDF campaign for Puthuppally bypoll. When DYFI raised the issue of a murder accused campaigning in the constituency, Paily had stated that he was only a murder accused like several CPM leaders, including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.