Load shedding not 'need of the hour': Electricity minister K Krishnankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: Electricity minister K Krishnankutty has hinted that the Kerala State Electricity Board will not regulate power consumption in the state by implementing load shedding. Earlier, the electricity department revealed its plans to control the consumption of electricity in view of the fall in power generation due to deficient rainfall. Now, the minister stated that no regulations will be implemented and sought the cooperation of the public to save energy



“The public should cooperate with the electricity department by reducing the consumption during night hours. Kindly avoid using electric equipment like grinder and washing machine during night hours. Small cooperation from the part of the public will bring major changes,” appealed the minister.

Krishnankutty expressed hope for increasing power generation as various parts of the state received heavy rain on Friday.

On Friday, KSEB in its official Facebook page also urged the consumers to cooperate with the board by limiting the consumption from 7 pm to 11 pm.

In the Facebook post, KSEB pointed out that reservoirs of major hydroelectric power stations are facing a shortage of water due to poor rainfall.

“ Consumption should be regulated in view of the huge demand for electricity as well as fall in its supply,” wrote KSEB.

Annually, Kerala used to receive copious rainfall during monsoon. With an average daily power consumption reported at 75 million units. However, the rainfall deficit has changed the scenario.

At present, Kerala's daily power demand is hovering around 85-86 million units, forcing the state to buy power at high rates.

According to reports, Kerala recorded its driest ever August as it received only 6 centimetres of rainfall. The state used to receive an average of 42.6 cm rain in August in the past, which was regarded as sufficient to meet the state's power demand.