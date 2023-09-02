'Wife who claims to be pregnant': Now, Jaick's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber trolls

Kottayam: Days after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's daughter Achu Oommen filed a complaint against cyberbullying, poll-bound Puthuppally's LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas' wife Geethu Thomas has now come forward with a police complaint against abuses encountered through social media.

Geethu, who is nine months pregnant, personally reached the Kottayam SP's office to file the complaint on Saturday. The smear campaign launched on social media alleged Jake was trying to garner sympathy votes using his pregnant wife.

A video of Geethu campaigning for Jaick went viral on social media, which soon became fodder for cyber trolls.

Geethu told the media that there was no politics involved in the complaint. She said phrases like "wife who claims to be pregnant" hurt her as a woman who was nine months pregnant and that is why she reached the station directly to file a complaint.

"Those in favour of the Congress, including women, made distasteful comments. Such posts had been shared widely as well. I have had some supporters and well-wishers bringing these posts on Facebook to my notice since yesterday. I decided to file a complaint as I could no longer take the mental agony of being bullied for no reason," said Geethu.

She said Jaick too has had to endure a stream of personal abuse on social media. "A senior Congress leader attacked Jaick and called him a fourth-rate individual. Then baseless allegations were levelled against his personal assets. Nasty comments were even made about Jaick's late father's age. A situation occurred where Jaick's brother had to step in and explain matters. Now, I am their (cyberbullies) latest prey. My delivery date is due in two weeks. No woman should have to undergo this sort of abuse. There is no need to make this a political issue. It is not okay to attack anyone personally. It takes a huge toll on their mental health. I was hugely disturbed by the unprecedented attack on me," said Geethu.

When asked about Achu Oommen being subjected to a similar cyberattack, Geethu clarified there was no need to politicise the issue. "Be it me or her, personally attacking an individual cannot be justified. Neither the party nor the election is a reason to harass an individual. This sort of behaviour needs to be done away with completely," she added.

"Remarks like 'Jaick's wife who claims to be pregnant' hurt me greatly. After watching that video, would anyone think I'm faking my pregnancy? Ever since Jaick announced his candidacy, various reporters have approached me for my bites on the election. It is through you (reporters) that the public found out I am pregnant," said Geethu.

She further said she was a lot more actively involved in Jaick's previous election campaign. "I saw a lot more people and visited a lot more houses. But the media did not cover it like it does today. The bypoll came at a time when we least expected it. I was eight months pregnant when the bypoll was announced. Naturally, I had to limit my campaigning for Jaick. Even then, I decided to visit nearby houses out of my own accord. Nobody forced me to campaign for Jaick," clarified Geethu.