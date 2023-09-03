Nurse found dead at her room in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young nurse was found hanging in her room in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Sahala Banu, 21, a native of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, had been working at a clinic run by Iqraa Hospital at Pantheerankavu here.

As she did not report for duty at noon and was unreachable over the phone, her colleagues enquired at her accommodation, on the upper floor of the clinic, where she was found dead.

The Pantheerankavu Police conducted the inquest. The body was moved to the Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.