Railways mulls plying Kerala's next Vande Bharat on Mangaluru-Ernakulam route

The next Vande Bharat Express train for Kerala is likely to run on the Mangaluru Central - Ernakulam route. The route is likely to be restricted till Ernakulam due to the practical difficulties in running a service from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram.

The electrification work for the maintenance of the Vande Bharat trains have been completed at the Mangaluru Central. The train, which was brought from Chennai to Mangaluru, will soon be sent for a trial run using its rake. (Rake is the set of coaches allotted for the train and the composition it gets.)

The final timetable for the train will be announced by the Railway Board after the trial run.

The inauguration of the Mangaluru-Eranakulam and Tirunalveli-Chennai Egmoor Vande Bharat trains will be scheduled after taking into consideration Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convenience. Though the Southern Railway submitted the timetables for the two trains, the Railway Board has returned the schedules demanding an increase in train speed.

However, there are limitations on reducing travel time due to the maximum speed limit of 80 km on the Ernakulam-Shornur route. Additionally, there are no free platforms at Ernakulam, making it difficult for the service to depart from Mangaluru in the morning and reach Ernakulam before 10 am. One possible solution is to extend the five platforms to Kottayam, but the Railways has not considered this option yet.

The second Vande Bharat train was allotted to Palakkad-Southern Railway division from Chennai Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on Friday.

The Vande Bharat train, which was earlier sanctioned for Kerala, is ahead of other routes in the country in terms of passenger numbers. Vande Bharat operates the Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram route at the rate of 183 passengers per 100 seats. In the return service from Thiruvananthapuram, the rate is 173 passengers per 100 seats.