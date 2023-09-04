Country-boat capsizes in Peechi Dam reservoir, search on for three youths

Thrissur: A rescue operation is underway for three youths who have gone missing in the reservoir of the Peechi Dam after their boat capsized on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peechi Police, the incident took place at 4 pm. “There were four people in the country-boat. One of them swam to safety,” said the police.

Based on preliminary information, the youths are from Kollilad near Vaniyampara. The police said that survivor is weak so they are yet to gather information about the others who were onboard.

It is understood that the youths were out fishing when the accident occurred.