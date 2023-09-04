Man kills self after slitting throat of three daughters

Kottayam: A man allegedly died by suicide after slitting the throat of his three minor daughters at his residence in Ramapuram here. Jomon (40) was found hanged at his house.



His daughters- Ananya (13), Anamika (10) and Ameya (7) are undergoing treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, the condition of the youngest daughter is serious while that of the other two is stated to be out of danger.

It is learnt that Jomon attempted to kill his daughters around 12.30 midnight. Jomon was looking after the three children after his wife left him one and a half years ago.

Further probe is on.