Story in pics: How Puthuppally bypoll campaign progressed

Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala’s Kottayam district will vote on September 5, Tuesday, to elect the successor of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Oommen Chandy in July when he was serving the constituency for a record 12th term. Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen is the Congress candidate while the CPM has fielded its young face Jaick C Thomas.

The nearly one-month campaign for the bypoll witnessed much drama as parties engaged in a fierce war of words on the field and the cyber world. Challenges were made, fake news busted and cases registered. An ordinary woman lost her job while two influential women felt humiliated. A lens ride through the days of electioneering.