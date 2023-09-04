Story in pics: How Puthuppally bypoll campaign progressed

Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala’s Kottayam district will vote on September 5, Tuesday, to elect the successor of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Oommen Chandy in July when he was serving the constituency for a record 12th term. Oommen Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen is the Congress candidate while the CPM has fielded its young face Jaick C Thomas.
The nearly one-month campaign for the bypoll witnessed much drama as parties engaged in a fierce war of words on the field and the cyber world. Challenges were made, fake news busted and cases registered. An ordinary woman lost her job while two influential women felt humiliated. A lens ride through the days of electioneering.
August 8, 2023. Just 22 days after the death of Oommen Chandy, the former Kerala Chief Minister who represented the Puthuppally assembly constituency for 52 years since 1970, the Election Commission of India announces a bypoll there. Photo: Manorama
Hours after the bye-election was announced, the Congress declares Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, as its candidate in Puthuppally. Photo: Manorama.
August 12. The CPM makes it mind ending rumourrs and speculations. The Marxist party picks Jaick C Thomas as its candidate. It’s Jaick’s third electoral attempt in Puthuppally after two unsuccessful bid to breach the Oommen Chandy fort. Photo: Manorama
Jaick is launched with a bang. The Left front begins its electioneering with a road show from Manarcaud, Jaick’s hometown. Photo: Special Arrangement
August 14. BJP picks its Kottayam president Lijin Lal to take on Chandy and Jaick. Photo: Manorama
LDF gets stuck in a bridge. Challenging UDF’s attempts to cash in on the sympathy wave, LDF makes alleged lack of infrastructure development in Puthuppally its poll plank. Cyber comrades post a picture of Oommen Chandy crossing a narrow foot bridge and cites it as a symbol of the developmental backwardness of the constituency. It turns out that the bridge is actually in Ettumanoor, a constituency held by the LDF for the past 15 years. Photo: Special Arrangement
Satheesan and Co. Just like in Thrikkakara, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan takes the reins of Congress’ election strategies. Photo: Manorama
Vasavan’s comrades. CPM’s Kottayam strongman and Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan supervises the LDF’s election campaign. Photo: Manorama
P O Sathiamma – victim or accused? The poor temporary sweeper at a government veterinary hospital at Kaithepalam in Puthuppally panchayat loses her job soon after she praised Oommen Chandy in front of camera. UDF terms it vendetta and calls out LDF’s inhumane act. Then there is a twist – ministers Vasavan and J Chinchurani reveal to the media that Sathiamma was working illegally instead of one Lijimol. A case was registered against her. Photo: Manorama
Pinarayi in Puthuppally. The chief minister addresses his first bypoll rally in Puthuppally on August 24. He speaks at length about the development works of his two governments, keeps mum on the allegations including te payment row involving his daughter. Photo: Manorama
Saffron war-room. BJP state leadership camps in Puthuppally despite bleak chances in the constituency. Party’s national general secretary Radhamohan Aggrawal oversees the election works. Photo: Special Arrangement
Memories matter. Chandy Oommen and UDF keep memories of Oommen Chandy alive throughout the campaign. Everyday, hundreds throng St George Church where the Congress stalwart is buried. Photo: Manorama
Prayers on the 40th day since his father's death make Chandy Oommen emotional. Photo: Manorama
Enter the sister. Poll focus shifts to Chandy Oommen’s sister Achu Oommen as Left trolls target her for her ‘extravagant’ lifestyle. Achu retorts flaunting her profession as a digital content creator. A case is registered as trolls don’t cease to exist. Photo: Manorama
OC’s best friend is in town. Congress veteran A K Antony touches battleground Puthuppally. Overwhelmed by memories of a lifetime, he urges the People’s Court of Puthuppally to punish those who maligned Oommen Chandy. Photo: Special Arrangement
Congress flaunts its Tharoor power. The newly appointed CWC member spends two days in Puthuppally attending road shows and public meets. He relives his first meeting with Chandy Oommen on the St Stephen’s campus in Delhi. Photo: Manorama
Pregnant woman’s plea. Jaick’s wife Geethu, who is nine months pregnant, files a police complaint alleging a cyberattack by Chandy’s supporters. The UDF candidate apologises. Photo: Manorama News
Campaign reaches crescendo. Public electioneering comes to close on September 3. Puthuppally gets a day to make its mind before voting on September 5. Photo: Special Arrangement