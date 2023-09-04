Tigress caught in Wayanad has multiple wounds, including fracture on front leg

The 12-year-old tigress is weak and has only a few teeth left, said wildlife experts. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: A 12-year-old tigress that was captured by the Forest Department from Wayanad on Monday, has multiple wounds, including a fracture.

According to Wildlife Veterinarian, Dr Arun Zachariah, the animal has a fracture on its front leg. It is also “highly emaciated, and has only a few teeth left”. Wildlife experts have said that might be the reason why the tigress hunted domestic animals, which are easy prey.

The tigress that killed several domestic animals, including a calf, from the border hamlet of Kolarattkunnu, was caught in a trap laid out by the Sulthan Bathery forest range under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The animal is now under the care of an Animal Hospice and Palliative Care Unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery. A team of experts will decide the course of treatment on Tuesday. The unit is running on full capacity as it has five wild animals under its care.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department continues to search for a second tiger that has terrorised Panavally and Thirunelly regions near Mananthavady under the North Wayanad Forest Division.

A trap has been laid out with a goat tied to a cage to draw the animal. A team is camping in the location to alert the authorities once the animal is caught.

