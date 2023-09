Alappuzha: A man was killed after a speeding car rammed into a bus at Bernard Junction here on Tuesday.

The deceased is Bijumon (50), a native of Pathirapilly.

The mishap occurred at Bernard Junction near Kalavoor around 11.30 am.

The car was proceeding towards Alappuzha from Cherthala while the private bus was coming from the opposite side.

Though the accident caused a huge traffic snarl, it was restored back to normal after about an hour, police said.

Further probe is on.