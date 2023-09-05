Habitual offender banished from Wayanad for a year under provisions of KAAPA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2023 12:50 AM IST
Ambakkadan PK Nasik. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: The Wayanad Police on Monday banished a youth from the district, for a year, under provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAP).

The youth, Ambakkadan P K Nasik, 26, a native of Vithukad, Meppadi is a habitual offender, said the district police.

According to police reports, Nasik swas convicted for a number of serious crimes, including extortion, kidnapping and drug trafficking, under various police station limits in the district.

KAAPA was imposed on the youth by DIG North Zone, Thomson Jose, based on a report submitted by District Police Chief, Padam Singh.

According to SP Singh, if the person banished from the district reenters within a year, he will immediately be remanded.

