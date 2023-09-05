Late Oommen Chandy's name still on voter list in Puthuppally

Our Correspondent
Published: September 05, 2023 10:08 AM IST Updated: September 05, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Kerala's former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is still enrolled as the 647th voter in booth no; 126. Photo: Manorama Online

Puthuppally: Just as the legacy set by him remains etched in the hearts of his staunch admirers, the name of the late Oommen Chandy is yet to be deleted from the voter list for the Puthuppally assembly constituency where a bypoll necessitated by his death is now on. 

The name of former chief minister and long-time MLA Oommen Chandy is listed as voter no 647 in booth no. 126 at the Georgian Public School, Puthuppally.

The name of a voter is removed from the voter list post death, but the deletion process takes a while to complete. 

RELATED ARTICLES

After the death is reported to the panchayat concerned, the information is passed on to the authorities concerned by the booth-level official. The name will be deleted from the list subsequently.

Oommen Chandy, who passed away on July 18, used to cast his votes with his family members at the Georgian School. 

His son Chandy Oommen is contesting today's bypoll in the Puthuppally constituency as the United Democratic Front candidate. Oommen Chandy represented the assembly seat continuously for 53 years till his death. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout