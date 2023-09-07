Aluva rape case: Accused suspected to be Thiruvananthapuram native, history-sheeter

Kochi: The police have identified the suspect in the Aluva rape case where a minor was abducted and sexually assaulted on Thursday.

CCTV visuals of the abduction retrieved by the police revealed the face of the accused. The survivor and eyewitnesses have identified the suspect from a photograph. The police have intensified the search for the accused.

According to sources, the accused is a native of Thiruvanthapuram and a history-sheeter who was involved in crimes like mobile phone thefts. The accused also stole a cell phone from the survivor's home.

The eight-year-old daughter of a migrant couple was sexually assaulted at Chathanpuram in Aluva here in the wee hours of Thursday. The girl was abducted from her home while asleep.

Local residents found the girl and alerted the police about the incident after an alarm was raised.

She has been transferred to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital with injuries. Her condition is stable. She will be undergoing a surgery for the injuries in her private parts.

"Around 2 am, a witness Sukumaran spotted the survivor with the suspect. He alerted the police. The police arrived at the spot shortly after this," Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar said.

"The survivor and witnesses have identified the photograph of the accused. He is a local resident. The arrest will be registered soon," he added.

The incident comes in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 5-year-old in Aluva recently. The survivor, who was also the child of a migrant couple, was abducted, raped and murdered by the accused.