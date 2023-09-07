Chandy Oommen to win comfortably in Puthupally, says exit poll

Kottayam: Chandy Oommen, son of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, will win the Puthuppally by-election by a healthy margin, garnering 53 per cent of polled votes, and retain the constituency for the United Democratic Front, the Axis My India exit poll has predicted.

According to the survey, Chandy Oommen will get a majority of more than 18,000 votes (14 percent) while his rival Jaick C Thomas of the Left Democratic Front will get only 39 percent votes.

The Axis My India exit poll was conducted by meeting 509 voters who cast their votes at various booths in the constituency. The exit poll results were released ahead of the counting of votes on Friday.

The survey assessed that UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will secure 53 percent of the votes while LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas will get 39 percent votes and BJP candidate Lijin Lal will get five percent votes. Others will get only three percent of the votes.

Voting percentage of 72.86%

A total of 1,76,412 people cast their votes in the Puthuppally by-election, necessitated by the passing away of two-time chief minister Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for 53 years on the trot. A polling percentage of 72.86 per cent was recorded in the bypoll. While Meenadom panchayat recorded the highest polling percentage (76.53%), Pampady polled the highest number of votes (20,557).

Total number of voters: 1,76,412

Males: 86,131

Females: 90,277

Transgenders: 4

Votes polled through Electronic Voting Machines: 1,28,538

Males: 64,078

Females: 64,455

Transgenders: 2

Polling percentage: 72.86%

Voting statistics panchayat-wide

Ayarkunnam

Total number of voters: 27,336

Votes polled: 19,516

Polling percentage: 71.39%

Akalakunnam

Total number of voters: 15,470

Votes polled: 11,120

Polling percentage: 71.8%

Kooroppada

Total number of voters: 21,882

Votes polled: 16,228

Polling percentage: 74.16%

Manarcaud

Total number of voters: 20,990

Votes polled: 15,364

Polling percentage: 73.20%

Pampady

Total number of voters: 28,103

Votes polled: 20,557

Polling percentage: 73.15%

Puthuppally

Total number of voters: 24,535

Votes polled: 18,005

Polling percentage: 73.38%

Meenadom

Total number of votes: 10,592

Votes polled: 8,106

Polling percentage: 76.53%

Vakathanam

Total number of voters: 27,504

Vote polled: 19,639

Polling percentage: 71.40%

Lowest polling booth

63.04% - booth No 49 - Government LPS (South Portion), Lakkattoor North – Kooroppada panchayat.

Highest polling booth

Booth No 132 – Puthuppally panchayat office

Those above 80 years of age and differently abled persons cast their votes through postal ballot. A total of 2,491 persons voted in this manner. In addition, there were 138 service votes. Taking all the votes polled into consideration, the final polling percentage in the constituency is 74.35%.