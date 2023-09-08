Puthuppally set to give Chandy Oommen record winning margin?

Kottayam: United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Chandy Oommen is likely to have a record victory in the Puthuppally assembly bypoll, going by the trends coming out of the vote counting centre. Chandy was leading by a margin of nearly 35,000 votes around 10.30 am when the counting entered the seventh round.



Chandy has maintained a lead of 14,488 votes over his immediate rival CPM’s Jaick C Thomas in the first four rounds, according to figures released by the public relations department. The four rounds comprise votes polled in Ayarkunnam and Akalakkunnam panchayats, and a few parts of Kooroppada panchayat.

In those booths, Chandy scored 22,976 votes of the 37,464 votes polled. Jaick polled 11,616 votes, while BJP’s Lijin Lal had to settle for a paltry 2,359 votes.

In Ayarkunnam panchayat, the UDF garnered a lead of 5,487 votes. This is a huge leap from the 1,293-margin Oommen Chandy gained in his last election in 2021.

Oommen Chandy’s best performance in Puthuppally was in 2011 when he won by a margin of over 33,000 votes. Poll observers think that Oommen will surpass the 2011 figures his father polled.

The votes will be counted in 13 rounds. In the 2021 elections, Oommen Chandy’s lead had come down massively in all eight panchayats in the constituency.