PK Biju denies allegations, says no connection with Karuvannur Bank fraud accused

Former Lok Sabha member and CPM leader P K Biju denied former Congress MLA Anil Akkara's allegations that he played a major role in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam.



He said the former Wadakkancherry MLA's allegations were absolute lies. In a press release issued on Sunday, he said that he has no connection with those who are accused in the bank fraud case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probing into the multi-crore case has recently summoned former minister A C Moideen for interrogation. The CPM leader is yet to appear before the probe agency. There are reports that he might appear for interrogation on Monday.

Early last week, the ED arrested P Satheesh Kumar and P Kiran in the same case.

CPM leader P K Biju. File Photo: Manorama

Biju said MLA's allegations were baseless and politically motivated. He said he would challenge it politically and legally.

He also said that he doesn't know who the MP named in the ED report. Biju was referring to reports of ED hinting at the involvement of an MP in the scam in a report filed in the court.