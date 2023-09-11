Chandy Oommen takes oath as Puthuppally MLA

Thiruvananthapuram: After scripting a historic win in Puthuppally bypoll, young Congress leader Chandy Oommen, son of late MLA and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy took oath as MLA on Monday at 10 am. He met assembly speaker A N Shamseer at 8.45 am.



The 37-year-old Chandy Oommen trounced his main rival Jaick C Thomas of the CPM by a margin of 37,719 votes in the bypoll, which saw nearly a month of vigorous campaigning by leaders of the Congress, CPM, and BJP for their respective parties.

The September 5 bypoll was held following the death of Oommen Chandy on July 18.

The assembly session, which was cut short due to the announcement of the bypoll, resumed as scheduled from Monday.

CBI report on Solar scam, Karuvanur bank fraud likely to rock house

Meanwhile, the house is likely to witness heated debates as the opposition will demand discussion on the CBI report alleging conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case related to the Solar scam. The LDF government will land in a tough spot as Karuvannur co-operative bank fraud is also in the headlines.

At the same time, all eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is yet to respond to the LDF's poll debacle in Puthuppally bypoll as well as allegations against his daughter Veena. Though Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has levelled allegations against CM's daughter over her company's deal with a private firm based in Kochi, the opposition was not keen on intensifying protest against the government over it as Puthuppally bypoll was the priority. Hence, the opposition led by Congress is likely to declare its stance on several allegations against the ruling front in the assembly on Monday.

The four-day assembly session will pass 14 bills including health-care persons' protection bill and waste management amendment bill.