Puthur Zoological Park's new occupants to move in from October

Thrissur: Revenue Minister K Rajan said the Centre has granted permission to shift the birds and animals of Thrissur Zoo to the Puthur Zoological Park from October.

Speaking at a press conference held at the park on Sunday afternoon, Rajan said the Central Zoo Authority has given permission to move a total of 479 birds and animals, including 117 birds, 279 mammals and 43 reptiles, to the zoological park.

“The national bird peacock will be the first resident of the Puthur facility, followed by parrots and waterfowl,” he added.

A few numbers of various species will be brought first and placed under observation. If they are found to be adjusting well to their environment, the first batch of Bonnet monkeys and crocodiles from Neyyar, Thiruvananthapuram, will be brought by the end of October.

Herds of deer will be shifted to the zoo park starting November 1.

“Permission to transfer four wild buffaloes from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo to Puthur is awaited from the Central Zoo Authority. We expect the nod soon so that they can be shifted by mid-November. Though the Central Zoo Authority has set a six-month deadline to shift all the animals, the state government aims to complete the work much earlier than the stipulated time,” said the minister.

Besides, steps are being taken to transfer the animals available from other zoos in India. Expressions of interest for bringing giraffes, zebras, African deers and anacondas from abroad have already been invited.

The minister said that four institutions have expressed interest in this and further steps are being taken.

A high-level committee meeting will be held next week under the chairmanship of the Forest and Wildlife Minister to discuss the zoological park. A round-the-clock veterinary hospital complex with OP and IP facilities would be another highlight of the park.