Health Department reports 2 'unnatural' deaths in Kozhikode, Nipah suspected

The Health Department has called for caution over the suspicion of Nipah infection in two recent deaths in Kozhikode district.

In an advisory issued on Monday evening, the Health Department has said two 'unnatural' deaths were reported in a private hospital in Kozhikode.

According to reports, three persons from a family are in isolation at another private hospital in the city. It is understood that those in isolation, include two children aged four and nine and a 25-year-old man. The condition of one of the child is understood to be serious.



One of deceased and a child in isolation are from Maruthonkara, a panchayat between Perambra and Vadakara in Kozhikode.



"Nipah is suspected," the Health Department said in its advisory. "The relatives of a deceased are also in the intensive care unit with fever."

Health Minister Veena George convened an emergency high-level meeting on the day.

Kerala was rocked by a Nipah virus outbreak in May 2018, which was the first reported in south India. A total of 17 lives were lost in the outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.