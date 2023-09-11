Two die in separate accidents in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2023 09:15 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock

Kannur: A 48-year-old man was found dead on the railway track near Kannur railway station on Monday. The police identified the deceased as Shaji, a native of Peravoor here.

According to police, the body was found around 2 pm and it is suspected that the mishap occurred after Shaji fell off a train en route to Coimbatore from Kannur.

However, the cops have not reached a conclusion in this regard. The body has been shifted to the Kannur government district hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Kannur town police registered a case in the incident and launched an investigation.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was killed after a speeding private bus collided with his bike at Thaliparamba. The deceased is M Sajeevan, of Kanaram Vayalil house, Edakkom.

Police said the accident occurred at Poovam town on the Thaliparamba-Alakkode road around 9.45 am. The accident happened when the bus rear-ended the bike while attempting to overtake the two-wheeler.

Though people nearby rushed Sajeevan to the nearest hospital, he could not be saved. Thaliparamba police registered a case in the incident and the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Sajeevan is survived by wife Siji and children Harikrishnan and Harinanda.

