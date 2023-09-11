Local bodies to be notified 3 days before for gatherings over 100, waste management bill soon

Thiruvananthapuram: In future, you will have to inform the civic body before holding a function in which more than 100 persons are set to take part.

Three-days prior notice will be required so that the civic authorities such as panchayat, municipality and corporation can be prepared to carry out waste management measures by deploying its personnel.

Necessary legislation in this regard is in the offing and a Bill to amend the rules on waste management will be piloted in the Kerala Legislative Assembly session that resumed on Monday, Sept 11.

The Bill also envisages payment of a user fee by the event organisers for the disposal of waste collected after the conclusion of the event.

Fine to be raised

The fine for dumping waste from demolished buildings and plastic refuse in public places will be raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000, the Bill proposes.

Local self-governments will impose hefty fines on owners of houses and establishments that fail to pay the user fee for waste collection.

The Bill also proposes to impose an additional 50% of the monthly fee as penalty if the user fee is not paid to the Haritha Karma Sena or designated agencies. If the segregated waste is not handed over to the local self-government or agencies or if it is not placed at the designated spot, the fine will be Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. A fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 will be imposed if organic and inorganic waste and hazardous domestic waste is not segregated or if the separate bins for the purpose are not arranged as required.

Other provisions in the Bill

· A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed for burning or discarding waste on the premises of shops or commercial establishments. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, the offender will face prosecution proceedings.

· The fine for dumping wastewater into public places or water bodies will be Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

If the directive of the secretary to the local self-government in this regard is not complied with, the expenditure incurred in rectifying the situation will be charged from the owner.

· The fine for discarding waste in public places will be Rs 5,000.

· If waste or polluted water is released into water bodies, it will be considered a non-bailable offence that will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 and imprisonment ranging from 6 months to one year.

· The police are empowered to seize the vehicle that is used to transport the waste for dumping and produce it before the sub-divisional magistrate. If necessary, the vehicle can be attached and auctioned off.

· The government will be empowered to take disciplinary action against the local self-government secretary and officials who fail to adopt waste disposal measures. The government can impose a fine even if the lapse is committed by the governing council of the local government.

· All local self-governments must create a waste-processing fund using the amounts from the fines and CSR funds of public establishments.

Issue of receipt mandatory

Recognised agencies that collect the user fee for waste collection should issue the receipt for the amount by mentioning the building number. This will be an official document of the local self-government.

Exemptions as per guidelines: Minister

Local self-governments may give partial or total exemptions from the user fee for buildings, establishments, or vacant structures in accordance with the guidelines of the State Government, stated M B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Government.

The government had declared earlier that families falling under the category of extremely poor would be exempted from paying the fee. The local governments must make arrangements for doorstep collection of waste from houses, establishments, and malls.