Forest guide killed in elephant attack in Wayanad

Wayanad: A forest department tourist guide who was on duty at Mangalasserymala near Vellamunda, Mananthavady, here, was killed in an elephant attack on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Nelliyanikott Thankachan, 50. He had been working with the forest department as a guide in the Eco-Development Committee for the last few years.

The incident took place at around 11 am when Thankachan was on the way to Chirappullumala, a tourism destination, along with a group of tourists from Vellamunda forest station. The elephant attack took place at Thavalapara, few kilometers away.

The incident came to light when a few tourists from the trekking group, rushed back and informed the forest station about the attack.

The body was retrieved in a search operation conducted by the local people and forest department staff. Thankachan's mortal remains were shifted to the District Hospital, Mananthavady.