Ganesh Kumar detained me for 6 months, claims accused in solar case

Thiruvananthapuram: There is no end to the twists and turns in the high-profile solar scam case that rocked Kerala politics a decade ago. Even as the Kerala Legislative Assembly debated on Monday the CBI report on the related sexual abuse case against top politicians the complainant, who was also an accused in the sensational scam, claimed legislator K B Ganesh Kumar had detained her at his relative’s house for six months after she was released from jail.



She made the serious allegation in an interview given to a channel. It is for the first time that the complainant has come out with charges against Ganesh Kumar, who is widely believed to have played a role in implicating politicians, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, in the sexual abuse case.

“Let Ganesh Kumar explain why he took me straight from the jail to the house of his relative at Kottarakkara and detained me there for six months after February 21, 2014. If I reveal what went on behind the scenes, it is their image that will be ruined," she said.

She also alleged that Ganesh Kumar’s father, R Balakrishna Pillai, and some Congress leaders had pressured her to alter her statement. Although the interview with the channel was conducted before the CBI report was accepted by the court, it was telecast after the details of the report became public.

As reported earlier the CBI report has references to Ganesh Kumar and his relative Saranya Manoj, as well as the dealings by a controversial middleman.