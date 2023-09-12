Jaick C Thomas, wife blessed with baby boy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 03:40 PM IST
Jaick and Geethu were married in October 2019. Photo: Facebook/Geethu

Kottayam: The LDF candidate in Puthuppally bypoll Jaick C Thomas and wife Geethu were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday.

The delivery took place at a private hospital in Kottayam. The baby and mother are fine, Jaick said.

Jaick and Geethu were married in October 2019.

During the election campaign, the police had registered a case of cyber attack based on Geethu's complaint.

A viral video of 9-month-pregnant Geethu campaigning for Jaick had become fodder for cyber trolls. Geethu stated that phrases like "wife who claims to be pregnant" hurt her as a woman.

An FIR was registered by the Manarcadu police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Geethu at the Kottayam SP office.

Jaick C Thomas lost to UDF candidate Chandy Oommen by 37,719 votes in the recently held Puthuppally bypoll. This is the third consecutive time that Jaick has competed in Puthupally. He also contested against Oommen Chandy in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections.  

