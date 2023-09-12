Heavy rains to lash Kerala; yellow alert in 3 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 07:39 AM IST
The state will continue to receive heavy rainfall till July 28 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness mild to heavy rainfall in the next five days, alerted India Meteorological Department. A yellow alert has been sounded for three districts- Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram on Tuesday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.

As per the alert issued at 4 am on Tuesday, isolated places in all districts across the state are likely to receive light rainfall by 7 am.

Cyclonic circulation which prevails over the north-west part of Madhya Pradesh may form a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, predicted IMD.

RELATED ARTICLES

Isolated places across Kerala have been recording heavy rains for nearly two weeks. Compared to last year, Kerala reported deficient rainfall in this monsoon season. The state has been reeling under water scarcity and power crisis due to the poor monsoon.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout