Heavy rains to lash Kerala; yellow alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness mild to heavy rainfall in the next five days, alerted India Meteorological Department. A yellow alert has been sounded for three districts- Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram on Tuesday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.



As per the alert issued at 4 am on Tuesday, isolated places in all districts across the state are likely to receive light rainfall by 7 am.

Cyclonic circulation which prevails over the north-west part of Madhya Pradesh may form a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, predicted IMD.

Isolated places across Kerala have been recording heavy rains for nearly two weeks. Compared to last year, Kerala reported deficient rainfall in this monsoon season. The state has been reeling under water scarcity and power crisis due to the poor monsoon.