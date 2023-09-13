A week after release, Akash Thillankeri sent back to prison under KAAPA

Kannur: Murder-accused CPM supporter, Akash Thillankeri, was on Wednesday arrested under provisions of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) for the second time this year.

The Muzhakunnu Police took Akash into custody from his house while he was attending the naming ceremony of his child.

Last week, Akash was released from the Viyyur Central Prison after serving a six-month sentence. Now, he has been sent back to prison on the charge that he attacked a warden.

The arrest was based on a special order issued by District Collector S Chandrasekar on the recommendation of District Police Chief (rural), M Hemalatha.

Akash is the prime accused in the murder of Congress worker, Shuhaib, on February 12, 2018, and is also allegedly involved in various criminal cases related to gold smuggling.

First KAAPA arrest in February

In February this year, Akash was arrested under KAAPA for various cases registered in the last four years, including the murders of Shuhaib and local RSS leader Vineesh. His associate, Jijo Thillankeri, accused in at least 10 criminal cases, was also taken into custody then.

CPM had ousted Akash from the party after he was accused in the Shuhaib murder.

Akash and Jijo had upset the party leadership with their controversial comments on social media in connection with the murder of Shuhaib. Akash had alleged that they committed the murder on the instruction of CPM leaders.

Following this, former CPM Kannur secretary, P Jayarajan publicly declared that Akash was not the face of the party in Thillankeri.