Kattakkada boy murder: Accused Priyaranjan says act not deliberate, expresses remorse

Thiruvananthapuram: Poovachal native Priyaranjan (41), who murdered a Class 10 boy by running his car over him, has said that his act was not deliberate and that he accidentally pressed his leg on the accelerator.

The accused kept reiterating the statement to the police when they took him to the spot of the crime for evidence collection.

Priyaranjan told the police that he did not harbour any animosity towards Adishekar.

There will be further interrogation of the accused and collection of evidence after the court grants custody.

Priyaranjan was arrested from Kuzhithurai in Tamil Nadu on Monday. He was taken to the spot in front of the Pulinkode temple where the incident occurred and his rented house in Nalanchira for evidence collection.

Fearing public wrath, police left the area within three minutes after completing the procedure. On learning that more people were gathering, the police took the accused through another exit. The accused was remanded by the court.

The crime took place on the evening of August 30. The police slapped a murder charge on Priyaranjan after the relatives of the boy alleged that he nursed a grudge against the boy, which eventually led to the murder.

Kattakkada DySP N Shibu said the murder charge was invoked after scrutinising the CCTV footage, collecting circumstantial evidence, and the statements by the relatives of the victim.