Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking protection to erect saffron flags in temple

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has observed that temples should not be used for political maneuverings. The court made the observation while dismissing a plea by two natives of Muthupilakkad near Poruvazhi in Kollam district seeking police protection to install saffron flags at a temple in their areas during special occasions.

“Temples stand as beacons of spiritual solace and tranquility, their sanctity and reverence being of paramount importance. Such hallowed spiritual grounds must not be diminished by political maneuverings or attempts at one-upmanship…. The actions and intentions of the petitioners are clearly at odds with the serene and sacred atmosphere to be maintained in the temple,” Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan said in an order dated September 5, 2023.

The petitioners moved the court as the devotees of the Muthupilakkadu Sree Parthasarathy temple. In their plea, they stated that they were keenly interested in the welfare of the temple and its proper administration. They said they have formed an organisation by the name, “Parthasarathy Bakthajanasamithi,” aimed at the welfare of the temple and its devotees in 2022. The petitioners contended that when they attempted to put up saffron flags on the temple premises during special occasions and temple functions three men prevented them from doing so by using their influence.

The petitioners wanted the court to issue directions to the Kollam district police chief and Sasthamkotta station house officer to give police protection to the life of the petitioners and to enable them to peacefully conduct the temple rituals and to decorate the temple premises with their flags without any obstruction.

In response to the petition, the government pleader pointed out that the petitioners cannot be allowed to conduct the rituals of the temple. On the plea to be allowed to decorate the temple with flags and festoons associated with a certain political party, the government argued that “allowing the temple to be used as a battleground for political one-upmanship would only destroy the peace and sanctity associated with the temple.

It was also pointed out that there have been numerous clashes on the temple premises due to the actions of the petitioners. The government also noted that the second petitioner is a person with criminal antecedents and his name has been included in the rowdy history sheet maintained at the police station.

It was also brought to the attention of the court that the temple's administrative committee has passed a resolution prohibiting the installation of flags and banners of any political parties or organisations within a radius of 100 meters of the Kanikkavanchi on the temple premises.

The high court had also ordered the police to remove all flags, boards and banners erected by political parties/organizations/persons on the temple premises in a 2020 judgement.

Of late, Kerala has witnessed incidents of clashes over saffron flags being installed on temple premises during festivals. In February, the police directed temple authorities in Thiruvananthapuram’s Vellayani to take down saffron decorations citing possible law and order issues. Saffron flags and festoons are often used by organisations associated with Sangh Parivar outfits in areas where they are influential.