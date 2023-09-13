Nipah in Kozhikode: Contact list expands to 702, route map of first patient released

Kozhikode: District authorities on Wednesday revealed that at least 702 people are in the contact list of Nipah patients in the district.

"A total of 702 people are currently in the contact list from the three cases," a press release from the District Information Office said.

Route map



The district authorities also released the route map of the first Nipah victim on Wednesday. The man, a resident of Kallad, a village in Maruthonkara near Vadakara, died of Nipah on August 30. There are 371 people in his contact list.

August 22: Symptoms manifest

August 23: Attends family gathering at Thiruvallor

August 25: Visited Molloorkunnu Grameen Bank and Kallad Juma Masjid

August 26: Consults clinical doctor

August 28: Admitted to hospital

August 30: Dies of Nipah virus

There are 281 people in the contact list of the second person, a native of Mangalad in Ayancheri panchayat near Vadakara, and 50 people in the contact list of the child undergoing treatment.

A total of seven samples, including 4 confirmed cases, have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune so far.

Teams from NIV would arrive in Kerala during the day to set up a mobile lab at Kozhikode Medical College to test for Nipah and carry out a survey of bats. This will avoid delays in getting test results.

Control rooms have also started functioning at the Government Guest House in the district. Those on the contact list should contact the call center in case of symptoms. In disease-affected areas, awareness activities are being conducted under the leadership of local organisations.