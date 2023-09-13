Nipah confirmed in a health worker in Kozhikode, three active cases in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2023 09:44 PM IST Updated: September 13, 2023 10:44 PM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/Jarun Ontakrai

Kozhikode: Nipah virus infection has been detected in a fifth person in Kerala with a health worker in Kozhikode confirmed with the infection on Wednesday.

Kozhikode District Medical Officer, Rajaram, said that the samples from two healthcare workers were sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. One of them is positive while the result for the second person has come negative, he said.

With this, there are three active cases of Nipah virus infections in Kerala, all in Kozhikode.

Health Minister Veena George had said that a patient who died of fever in Kozhikode on Monday had contracted the virus from a private hospital, where patient zero was admitted.

Even though the index patient's sample was not sent for testing, health officials have said he had died of symptoms similar to Nipah.

Patient to be shifted to MCH
It is understood that the health worker contracted the virus from the index patient, who died on August 30.

According to reports, as the hospital where he his under treatment now lacks adequate facilities, the patient will be shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

