NRI found lying in pool of blood under railway overbridge in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man was found lying in a pool of blood under a railway overbridge near Vadakara on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is Cherakkutteentavide Fasil (39) from Thazhe Angadi, Vadakara.

Fasil, who is an NRI, was found under the overbridge in Kynatti, Chorode with injuries on his neck and body. His scooter was also found abandoned with blood stains.

Morning joggers spotted the blood-soaked body under the bridge. Fasil came back from the Gulf a few days ago.

According to sources, Fasil and his family were living in the Kynatti area in a rented house.

Vadakara police reached the spot and completed the inquest procedure. An investigation is on.