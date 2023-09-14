Give directives for marriage registration via video conferencing: HC to govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to instruct the registering authorities to conduct marriage registration if the bride and the groom appear via video conferencing. Justice Devan Ramachandran has also directed that the report on the steps taken in this regard should be submitted in court within two weeks.

Though there are previous court orders allowing marriage registeration and issue the certificate if the parties appear through video conferencing, they still have to approach the court to get it done. This needs to be avoided, the court said.

The HC gave the directives on the petition filed by a woman from Kochi and a man from Kottayam seeking permission for online marriage registration. If there are no other legal hurdles, the court directed that marriage should be registered and that the marriage certificate must be issued without delay. The division bench of the High Court had in May 2023 issued the guidelines for such marriage registrations.