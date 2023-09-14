Nipah threat: Health Minister urges Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram districts to remain alert

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the confirmation of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday asked the neighboring districts of Kannur, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts to remain vigilant.

The Minister was making a statement in accordance with Rule 300 regarding Nipah in the Assembly.

"Samples of 35 symptomatic people have been collected so far. The test results for 22 people are out. Among them, four people tested positive. As many as 14 people are in isolation at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The current contact list of 706 people may increase further and 76 people on the contact list belong to the high-risk category. There are 157 health workers on the contact list," the minister said. The minister also assured that the health department was prepared to handle the crisis.

"Ambulances are set up to bring patients. The availability of essential medicines will be ensured. Volunteers, appointed ward-wise by the panchayat, will be provided to help those in isolation. They will have a badge," she added.

The minister also said that labs for Nipah diagnosis are ready in the state. The Institute of Virology at Chudakkal has a sample testing system for the diagnosis of Nipah disease. The Kozhikode Medical College also had a system in place as of September 2021.