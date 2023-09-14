K-Rail priority, won't back down from high-speed rail project: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Reiterating the government's stand that it would not back down from implementing the semi-high-speed rail in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that K-Rail is the state's priority.



He was replying to MLA Mons Joseph's question on what action has the government taken on the report submitted by E Sreedharan. Metroman had suggested a high-speed railway as an alternative to the SilverLine project.

Pinarayis said Sreedharan's recommendation would be examined. He said the current hold-up in implementing the project is due to the delay in receiving the Centre's approval for the same.

However, the government will not abandon the project, he added.

Sreedharan had approached the government with the high-speed railway project when the K-Rail project was facing the public's ire.