Ganesh Kumar's a revolting man interested in money, women: Vellappally Natesan

Pathanmathitta: SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday lashed out at Pathanapuram MLA KB Ganesh Kumar in light of the recent CBI report that named the latter in an alleged conspiracy to implicate late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual exploitation case in connection with the solar scam.

He described Kumar as revolting due to his alleged addiction to women and money. He also criticized Kumar's appointment as a minister, calling it a degradation of democracy.

"Kalanjoor Madhu is an honorable man. A person without even an iota of dignity has ascended to the top of NSS after trampling him. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is a chameleon who changes colours according to the situation. He is dark inside-out. He is a political Chanakya who changes sides every minute. The solar case was his substandard idea to attain power. If the conspiracy is investigated, more Congress leaders will be caught. If Ganesh is made a minister, the image of the government will be affected. Everything Fenni Balakrishnan says is a lie.

I have not intervened to add or remove anyone's name. Chandy Oommen's success in Puthupally was due to the divine treatment given to Oommen Chandy by the media. The CBI report has brought out the names of all back-stabbing individuals. Ganesh Kumar is a person who cheated his father and sister. He should never be made a minister. He corrupts democracy. He believes that he can do anything because he's a filmmaker," Natesan added.