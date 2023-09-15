Burglars loot two houses in Kannur, leave elderly woman injured

Kannur: In two separate incidents, unidentified burglars decamped with valuables including gold and diamond jewellery and cash from two houses here in the wee hours of Friday. In one of the houses, a sexagenarian woman suffered a severe head injury while resisting the robbery.



According to Kelakam police, the injured woman is Vijayamma (63) of Kannikulam house at Kottiyur.

“The unidentified man broke into the house of the woman between 3 am and 4 am on Friday. Vijayamma woke up when the thief was attempting to snatch her gold chain of 1.5 sovereign. When she tried to prevent the robbery, the man hit her on the head with a deadly weapon and fled the spot. Hearing her scream for help, local residents rushed to her house and took her to the hospital,” said the police.

Vijayamma who is living alone in the house suffered serious injuries on her head in the attack. The condition of the elderly woman who was admitted to Kannur District Hospital is reportedly stable.

As per the victim's complaint, the robber might have entered the house by breaking the back door.

The Kelakam police registered a case in the incident and launched an investigation. However, the probe team has not received any specific clue leading to the culprits so far.

Diamond necklace worth Rs 2 lakh stolen

The second incident was reported at the house of Faseela near the Kannur collectorate under the town police station limit at around 12.30 am.

According to the family, a diamond necklace worth Rs 2 lakh, two gold chains weighing 1.5 sovereigns each and some cash which kept in the almirah in a bedroom on the ground floor were found missing.

According to the police, it is suspected that the thief barged into the house by breaking the ventilator of a toilet on the ground floor of the house. He looted the house as the family members were asleep. The robbery was noticed when Faseela’s daughter Safa who was sleeping in a room on the ground floor woke up hearing a sound from the nearest room. As she raised an alarm, the burglar escaped from the spot immediately. Later, the family alerted neighbours and the police.