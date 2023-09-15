Thrissur man arrested for setting fire to house over dispute with wife

Thrissur: A 42-year-old man, who had been absconding since setting fire to household items over a dispute with his wife, was arrested in Thrissur on Friday.

The accused, Kangamathil Baburaj, a native of Kanimangalam, was nabbed when he returned to his village after going into hiding since committing arson.

Baburaj's wife, Radha and their children were staying under protection as per an order from a court after she was constantly beaten and threatened by him.

“Radha and the children had gone to Palani. When they returned on August 28, they found household items including furniture, clothes and her daughter's education certificates burnt to ashes,” said a Nedupuzha police officer.

“They lodged a complaint with the Nedupuzha Police. In the investigation, we confirmed that Baburaj was behind the act,” the officer said.

There are five cases against Baburaj with the Nedupuzha Police Station and another in Thrissur Town West Station. Baburaj was produced in the court and remanded.