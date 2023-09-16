Malayalam writer, academic C R Omanakuttan passes away

Kochi: Malayalam writer and academic C R Omanakuttan died here on Saturday. He was 80. He died at a private hospital here following a massive haemorrhage.

Malayalam filmmaker Amal Neerad is his son and actor Jyothirmayi is his daughter-in-law.

A native of Thirunakkara in Kottayam, Omanakuttan had served as a professor of Malayalam in different government colleges in Kerala. He worked at the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, for 23 years.

He has authored nearly 20 books, including translations.

Among his notable works are "Nee Sathyam Njanam Anandam", "Omanakkathakal" and "Pakarnnattam". He had won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his book "Sreebhoothanatha Vilasom Nair Hotel" in 2010.

Two of his books, "Shavamtheenikal" and "Thiranjedutha Kathakal" were released in Kochi earlier this month. "Shavamtheenikal" is a record of the struggles people had to endure during the Emergency. The book contains his memories of travelling with Professor Eachara Warrier while he was investigating the murder of his son Rajan during the Emergency.